The parade for St this Sunday will block the road (PHOTO)

Santa Claus will arrive in the city at the 115th annual Santa Claus Parade in Toronto this Sunday at 12:30 PM.

Because of this massive early event certain roads in the city will be blocked, so if you are going to go on Sunday to the city center, the police recommends to familiarize with the plan of overlappings, to save time.

From 6 am until approximately 3:30 PM, the following roads will be closed to travel:

– Bloor Street East, from Parliament Street to Broadview Avenue

– Bloor Street East, from Sherbourne Street to Parliament Street

– Bloor Street West/East, from St George Street to Sherbourne Street

– Avenue Road/Queen’s Park, from Davenport Road to College Street

– University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street

– University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street

– Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street

– Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street

– Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street

In addition, the Toronto police will tow any vehicles parked along the route, starting from 6 am.

At 11:45 on the route before the parade will be held the race “5K Holly Jolly Fun Run”. The parade will begin at 12:30.

The parade route:

Start: Bloor Street East and Parliament Street

Bloor Street East

Queen’s Park Crescent East

University Avenue

Wellington Street West

Yonge Street

Front Street East

Finish: Front Street East & Jarvis Street

The parade will last approximately 2.5 hours and will be held regardless of weather conditions.

The police should use the TTC, as the trams and metro will work without restrictions.