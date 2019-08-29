The parents of 16-year-old Russian woman who died on holiday in Turkey, accused the doctors of the local clinic in organ trafficking (PHOTO)

Loading...

16-year-old Russian has died in Turkey after he was hospitalized with suspected appendicitis. The girl’s parents claim that doctors at first did not give her assistance, put the wrong diagnosis, and seized part of the internal organs supposedly for sale. The clinic tries to rescue the girl it was impossible.

One of the first of the death of the girl told local portal Ensonhaber. According to him, after dinner in the restaurant Mahmutlar, the girl suddenly became ill – she suddenly felt sick to the stomach. As the correspondent of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” friend of the family, the incident occurred on the ninth day of the trip: to Turkey, the family traveled by car.

The girl was taken to a private clinic nearby, where he said that the attack of appendicitis, and needed surgery. According to the girl’s mother, Tatiana Lanshakova, at the hospital they were already in the afternoon local time, but for nine hours, no one thought to give the child received attention.

“At 19:00 she got her first cardiac arrest. Calculate for yourself how much they have spent! The child was lying and said, “Mom, am I dying?”. After about 1.5 minutes she said she hears nothing. The doctor came and began to measure her blood pressure, and it’s gone,” – said Lanshakova “Газете.Ru”.

After the first clinical of death of Turkish doctors put the patient suspected appendicitis and decided to send the child to another hospital. However, there is adequate support was not achieved: as says the father of the deceased, on the bloated stomach of the daughter of reason, put a hot water bottle and put a dropper. Soon the girl suffered a second cardiac arrest, after which she has failed to revive.

“The child just killed droppers, and analyses. We read now about the same situation, and there is a suspicion that all this is done for organ transplantation is a very high probability that our daughter is not in the full harvest back home,” – said Vyacheslav Lysakov.

Confidence men reinforces the fact that they with the spouse did not see any medical certificates and test results, the doctors just handed them the death certificate and refused further dialogue. As the cause of death is specified in the document peritonitis.

According to Lanshakova, seek assistance, they failed and the Russian Embassy in Turkey. In a telephone conversation after the death of the Russians, the representatives of the Embassy just gave parents contact local funeral firm.

TCE as reported in the investigation Department SK the Russian Federation across Krasnoyarsk region has begun check upon death of the child abroad. Investigators appointed forensic examination, which will conducted the autopsy of the body. The results parents will be informed in September if daughter really going to miss organs, they will appeal to the European court of human rights.

In turn, the clinic Director Nortech Ary said RIA “Novosti” that the information about the withdrawal of the patient’s internal organs is slander.

“The girl came to us too late in a critical condition from peritonitis, to save her was impossible. Even think it is impossible to be illegally removed organs, what are you talking about,” – said the Agency interlocutor. The clinic added that it was ready to go to court to protect his reputation. According to the Director of the clinic, the mother for several days treated attack of acute appendicitis, the daughter of the activated carbon, while she needed emergency surgery.

The “Komsomolskaya Pravda” reports that the removal of organs was made for the embalming of the body and its delivery to Russia. In addition, after the peritonitis to remove the organs for transplantation, no one will take, since they are already damaged and are not suitable for transplant.

This is the second death of a child from Russia to Turkey for a month. 18 Aug girl from St. Petersburg pulled into the pipe at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool in Bodrum. She was urgently hospitalized and was in critical condition, August 28 the girl died in the hospital. In fact the incident a criminal case was initiated, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation stated that it would provide all necessary assistance in organizing the repatriation of the girl’s body and “will continue to closely monitor the progress of the investigation of the incident.”