The Parliament of the Netherlands decided to look in Ukraine the perpetrators of the tragedy of flight MH-17
The Dutch Parliament on 7 October unanimously supported the proposal for further investigation into the circumstances of the crash of the Malaysian airliner (flight MH17) in 2014. We are talking about the claims to Ukraine that has not closed the airspace over the Donbass at the time of active hostilities. We will remind, at the end of 2018 the families of the victims filed a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR.
“It was unanimously accepted the proposal for further fact-finding regarding the closure of the airspace of Ukraine”, — wrote on Twitter member of the Christian democratic party of Netherlands Chris van Dam.
in Russia decided that Putin thereby acknowledged the guilt of Russia in the tragedy.
