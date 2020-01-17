The Parliament plans to impose a duty car, importing Chernobyl
The Committee on social policy and protection of the rights of veterans recommends that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the draft law proposed not to levy customs duties machines, which are imported (are sent) on customs territory of Ukraine of persons with disabilities from among participants of liquidation of consequences of Chernobyl accident related to I and II categories. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the information Department of the Verkhovna Rada.
So, members of the Committee at the meeting on 15 January, considered the draft law “On amendments to some laws of Ukraine on social protection of participants of liquidation of consequences of the Chernobyl disaster”, No. 2277.
“The project is proposed not to levy customs duties of vehicle (from date of issue of which passed more than 7 years), which are imported (are sent) on customs territory of Ukraine of persons with disabilities from among participants of liquidation of consequences of Chernobyl accident related to I and II categories”, — stated in the message.
In particular, these categories of persons have the right to choose, or import into the customs territory of Ukraine vehicle with exemption from taxation by customs payments, or free of charge to use all types of urban and suburban transport on the territory of Ukraine.
Also depending on the type of violation the owner of the vehicle establishes the administrative responsibility from written warnings before imposing a fine in the amount of five hundred free minima of incomes of citizens.
The proposed rules will provide vehicles free of charge or on preferential terms of people with disabilities among the participants of liquidation of consequences of Chernobyl accident related to I and II categories.
“The results of the discussion, the Committee decided to recommend the Verkhovna Rada adopt the bill as a basis”, — stated in the message.