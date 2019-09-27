The participant “s Tancu with a stars” starred in spicy photo shoot
The famous actress, the participant of the project “Dances with stars z” Ksenia Mishina starred in spicy photo shoot for the gloss. She graced the cover of the magazine “Caravan of stories” and appeared in a sexy and feminine images. The actress posed for the jacket on a naked body, a soft pink dress and the top.
“This is probably the dream of every girl to decorate the cover of the magazine. But at times even pleasant to share with you my story, to tell of the unseen and find the response in your hearts! So exciting for me, and so tenderly and joyfully”, announced Xenia’s appearance in the journal on his page in Instagram.
Subscribers in the comments peppered Xenia compliments.
“You with your beauty it was a sin not to capture on the cover of a magazine”, “What is beautiful”, “Ksyushenka, you’re beautiful”, “Insanely beautiful”, “you are awesome”, “Very beautiful and not vulgar. Is that Your thing to be beautiful and aesthetically sexy” — written under the photo.
Recall, Ksenia Mishina became popular for her role in a large-scale TV series “Krosna” on channel STB. The second season of the Saga surprised the audience with an unexpected ending. They demand the continuation of the series.
In the show “Dances with stars z” Ksenia Mishina acts together with a partner, Wife, Cat and is one of the favorites of the project.
