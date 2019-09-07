The participants of dancing with the stars 2019 showed how to prepare for the third live
All the couples are actively preparing for the third live
The third broadcast of dancing with the stars 2019 viewers will see this Sunday, September 8. The show will start as usual at 21:00. Project fans are waiting for new bright rooms from star parties, which from ether to ether revealed in a new way on the floor. Still, the project will leave one pair which attains the lowest number of votes from viewers and members of the jury (Catherine Kuchar, Vlad Yama, Francisco gómez). Recall that the second broadcast (1 September) left the singer TAYANNA and choreographer Igor Kuzmenko (by the way, the winner of dancing with the stars 2017). Ukrainian singer has appealed to fans about their care.
Not to be in place TAYANNA remaining pair of vengeance hone movement tracks of the future and are happy to share the first success in their social networks.
Ukrainian TV presenter Lyudmila Barbir with his partner Dmitry Zhuk recently posted video, they cleverly repeat ekar in the Paso Doble.
And Voice trainer. Diti, singer DZIDZIO with Jana Cybulski preparing for fans of anything from the modern dance. Their support for the pair posted, inviting followers to guess which dance they will perform on the floor this time. Most fans wrote in the comments that it will be based primarily on, but there were other options: “what is there to think it will be the best dance”, “Try, brother. Amorosino waiting for victory”, “Jiji, you’re done. Continue in the same spirit, you inspire us!”.
Video: instagram.com/dzidzio
In turn, the partner of the actress “95 Quarter” Elena Kravets Maxim Leonov laid out in the history of video, in which he contemplates as Elena carefully moves with the coach. “Here we have choreography,” added the dancer.
What surprised Elena Kravetz at this time, viewers of the channel “1+1” find out this Sunday at 21:00.
And actor and star of the movie “Swingers” Michael Kukuk pleased fans with beloved, as he “runs away” from another one take during rehearsals to get the exercise to your partner Elizaveta Druzhinina.
Even more striking compositions and performances of the participants of dancing with the stars 2019 will be able to show in the third live broadcast will take place on 8 September at 21:00.