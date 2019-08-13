The participants of the contest “Miss Butt of the World” showed their charms in the photo shoot, done for the sake of protection…
Participants held in Brazil, the annual contest Miss Butt World (“Miss Butt of the world”) is very peculiar took part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon jungle, which are called the “lungs of the Earth.” According to the Daily Star, the girls showed their charms, posing in sexy lingerie for a special photo shoot on the background of the rainforest. Organizers say they wanted “to emphasize the natural beauty of our planet.”
“Anything that attracts attention, should be used as the vehicle for protest. So allow the girls to protest their priests,” said the Creator of the contest is Cacau Oliver.
The Miss Butt World competition will be held on September 30. It’s not only in Brazil, the competition which determines the winner of the most beautiful buttocks. So, earlier “FACTS” and wrote that the beauty contest “Miss boom-Boom” scandal of the fight: the loser tore off the winner’s tape.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter