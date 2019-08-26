The participants of the mass shooting in U.S. communicated on the website, which was developed by the programmer disabled
In the USA (and not only) a new wave of mass executions. Authorities suspect that it was the website 8chan. It is not currently available, but until August the so-called Bulletin Board was popular among the radical users: racists, extremists, neo-Nazis. The website has developed a 25-year-old programmer with a disease of the “crystal man”. Her young man is almost grown and was in a wheelchair.
All childhood Fredrick Brennan broke bones, for the first 19 years of life — 120 fractures. Due to the height and length of arms to the boy, it was hard to move around, grab objects. So he spent a lot of time on the computer, get the hand print, and at 13 I wrote my first program says hi-tech.mail.ru.
Fredrik wanted to chat and often sat in different online communities, including 4chan, which appeared in 2003. He joined the forums on anime, sports, technology, travel and candid content.
Users “Vocana” can communicate anonymously and freely. This concept Brennan and have the basis to create your site.
Brennan told me that launched 8chan (“endless channel”), when I noticed the increased secret surveillance and the oppression of freedom of speech on the Internet. The launch took place in 2013.
The new site magically lucky: he managed to entice the audience with the already hyped “Pochana”. In 2014 began a series of scandals under the hashtag #GamerGate (the bullying of girls who criticized sexism in video games). This subject was forbidden to discuss on 4chan, while on the website of the Brennan users can argue about “Gamergate” indefinitely.
The owner of 8chan is tolerant to any content that is posted and discussed by the participants of the forums. Child porn, pedophilia, beatings — all this was not prohibited either in video format or in the form of stories, which can be reached from the home page in two clicks.
In total, the site appeared about 400 thousand messages in a week, Brennan told the publication the Daily Dot. Daily on 8chan went more than 1 million people. For comparison, the same attendance at HeadHunter.
“Every user we can say what he wants and what he thinks,” explained Brennan. He did not support content that he lived to his website, but considered it a necessary price to pay for freedom of speech. In the end, the free resource was pulled extremists and neo-Nazis that brought the discussion of apartheid, genocide and terrorist attacks.
For Brennan this website is like a scientist experiment that went out of control. The programmer gave him two years, and in 2015 tired of the negativity and sold their offspring to Jim Watkins. Sam Brennan switched to the font design. But peace he did not give any users the “infinite channel”, neither the media nor his own conscience.
In March, the Aussie Brenton Tarrant posted on 8chan post about the terrorist attack against the Muslims, which he intends to make. On 15 March a man killed 51 people in mosques in Christchurch (New Zealand). In April, the website published John Ernest who attacked the synagogue in the city of POWAY in California.
In August, before the terrorist attack on the website posted by Patrick Crusius, who shot 22 people in a Texas town of El Paso. In the Manifesto the shooter has criticized the influx of immigrants in the United States and urged users to kill Hispanics.
The founder of 8chan wrote on Twitter that the desire of the terrorists to stay on its site to explain: first, the site audience is “sympathetic and receptive” to their ideas, and secondly, the content is distributed to the maximum. Third, the moderation on the site is not particularly doing.
“After the shooting in Christchurch it was hard for me to believe that I created this site,” says Brennan.
In this regard, Brennan has repeatedly stated that the project should be closed. He felt that he was involved in mass executions and in some degree responsible for them.
The desire of Brennan came true: after the tragedy in El Paso CloudFlare, which delivers content to users and provides protection from cyber-attacks, stopped supporting 8chan. For ethical considerations. The current owner of the website Jim Watkins appealed to a more accommodating firm BitMitigate, which helped the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer. However, the supplier of the equipment this company almost immediately stopped servicing server BitMitigate.
Watkins intends to resurrect the website. One of the administrators now 8chan is trying to do it at least on the darknet, reported the BBC.
Meanwhile, Watkins was interested in the White house. He was asked to appear before Congress and explain how he is fighting with extremist content, if any, fights. The owner of the “Infinite channel” was not able to come to Washington, but stressed that he not an extremist and is ready to cooperate with the authorities.