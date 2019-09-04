The Paso Doble: DZIDZIO laugh a network of rehearsal rooms for fun “Tanzu s with a stars” (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer, actor and producer DZIDZIO, who became a member of the show “Dances with stars z”, laugh network fun videos. On his page in Instagram he published a video in which he and radio host Glory Demin fooling around, pretending to dance the Paso Doble.
“And now the Paso Doble!” — pathetically declares the Glory, inviting Mikhail (real name DZIDZIO) to the floor. Singer waving his jacket like a cloak, his new song “I’m a Millionaire” portrays the toreador.
Subscribers were delighted from funny videos. In the comments they are grateful for the good mood and wish good luck to DZIDZIO on the floor. And she was obviously needed. While in the show “Dances with stars z”, which has left the singer Tayanna, he cannot boast of the high grades. After the first broadcast, he became a contender for the Cup the worst dancer who established the judge of the project Vlad Yama.
Recall that in the show DZIDZIO acts paired with Jana Cybulski. In the past, live “Evening of legends” they played the Paso Doble.
Also he recently released a new video for “I’m a Millionaire”, which, according to DZIDZIO, attracts money.
