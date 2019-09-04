The passenger of the plane was replaced not left on the work of the pilot
In the UK pilot airline Easyjet did not come to work, the passenger had a pilot’s license, did not want to wait long and sat behind the wheel of the aircraft. This writes Lenta.Ru.
The plane of the airline Easyjet, which had to make a flight from Manchester (UK) to Alicante (Spain), was detained due to the fact that the pilot of the airliner didn’t come to work. Tourists who have managed to pass the airport security, announced that the flight was delayed indefinitely.
The passenger, Michael Bradley, who went on vacation with his wife and small child, did not want to wait a few hours standby flight and the airline offered its services.
He called the company and said he was ready to take the helm, and also reported that has a pilot’s license. Less than a minute later he called back and invited to take the place of the commander of the ship.
The airline thanked Bradley for what he helped the passengers to get to Alicante. Also EasyJet noted that it allowed a man to fly a plane only after a thorough inspection.
“This is consistent with the rules, because the passenger was in possession of the license and ID. Safety is always our highest priority,” said Easyjet.