The passenger was offered 8 hours to keep baby on the floor for lack of a bassinet on the plane
An angry mother who had to fly with her husband and 5-month-old son from London to Toronto, claims that British Airways have advised her to put the baby on the floor during an eight-hour transatlantic flight due to the lack of secure children’s cradles in the new Airbus. About it writes The Daily Mail.
For months before the trip, before the birth of the child, 34-year-old Kate Hausauer booked economy seats premium, which meant the opportunity to use the cot or the cradle during a long flight. The woman claims that he had repeatedly called the airline to make sure that all options will be available — and British Airways is confirmed.
According to her, the day before the flight she was told that the flight will take place on the new Airbus. On these new aircraft, says the woman, bassinets, which are unsafe for children, so she was advised to carry my son on the floor for the entire 8 hour flight. Alternatively, the team proposed “to lay the blankets” on the floor.
“6 months ago, I booked a flight to Toronto with my husband and young son for the first time to introduce your baby to the family. British Airways called me to tell me that they will use the new Airbus on the route from Heathrow to Toronto, but bassinets economy class and premium class unsafe. So my son had to hold the whole flight,” — says the woman.
She called to confirm the place and told her that everything would be okay, and five-month-old child was asked to keep in a sling or “lay a few blankets on the floor.” Cancel a flight because of the inconvenience it was late, and first flight child was very important.
“We booked a place before the child’s birth and was looking forward to the trip, so that the son could first meet with one of his godparents, says Kate. I just want to travel so that my son was lying on the floor, and it’s not necessary to hold 8 hours.”
Press Secretary to British Airways denies that Hausauer offered to put the baby on the floor: “As a responsible airline, we would only advise that the child could safely travel on the lap of an adult, in the cradle or in a suitable chair.”
“We cannot guarantee the availability of bassinets on Board and got in touch with our clients to discuss their options,” added the airline.