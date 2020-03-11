The passengers panic and disrupted the flight, upon hearing that someone sneezed on the plane
The flight from Colorado to Newark (new Jersey), made an unplanned landing in Denver after several passengers began to panic, due to the fact that they sat next to the sick, in their opinion, the man, according to USA Today.
Change United Airline flight bound for Newark international airport this Sunday, March 8, demonstrates the growing concern in the community outbreak of coronavirus. This virus already has infected more than 500 people in the United States and 100,000 people worldwide.
Representatives of United Airlines reported that a small group of passengers tried to disrupt the flight 1562 after they sat next to someone who was sneezing and coughing.
The passengers did not listen to the requests of the members of the crew, so that had to land in Denver, where the plane was met by police. Passengers staged a mess on Board, brought from the cabin.
The police of Denver said the three passengers were upset because of the presence of the sick person on the plane.
Representatives of United Airlines reported that passenger who felt sick, suffering from allergies. People were surveyed on the plane, he had fever, he was allowed to continue flying.
The FBI is investigating this case, but it is not clear whether filed any charges.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 518
[name] => aircraft
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => samolet
)
the plane
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10245
[name] => flights
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => aviarejs
)
flight
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16588
[name] => the passengers
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => aviapassazhiry
)
the passengers
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26281
[name] => panic
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => panika
)
panic
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
коронавирусFacebookVkontakte
bookmark