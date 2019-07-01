The patient lived five years with a medical instrument in his mouth
In Thailand in the mouth of the patient, the dentist forgot the part of the medical instrument. The woman suffered because of this five years, according to the portal .
A resident of the city of Mukdahan on behalf of Krittika five years ago, appealed to the dentist about the removal of ingrown tooth. During the operation the tip of the medical instrument broke and was left in the wound. The doctor assured the patient that after healing tip yourself out.
After a while the woman began to experience severe numbness of lips and tongue. She suffered from this for five years.
In the spring of this year, secretly, an inflammation of the lower jaw and she went to the doctors. It turned out that the tip of the medical tool is still in the gum. The woman had surgery to remove a foreign object.
Medical procedure was successful. The woman will now have to drink antibiotics and a course of vitamins for a full recovery. According to her, the numbness has almost stopped.