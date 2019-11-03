The patient removed the longest tooth in the world
Dentist from the German town of Offenbach removed the patient’s tooth with a length of 3.7 cm, and thereby set a world record.
So, 29 October the dentist max Lucas handed over the certificate of the Guinness Book of records for deletion in humans, the longest in the history of the tooth. This writes UNIAN.
In 2018, the resident of the city of Mainz came to the hospital because of severe pain in the tooth. Lucas examined the patient and found he had an abnormally long tooth.
Lucas spent a year gathering the necessary documents and verification of the tooth to secure a Guinness world record.
