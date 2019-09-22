The patient Zavorotnyuk took the phone and TV
The actress stopped communicating with the outside world
Actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is being treated for brain cancer in Moscow, ceased any communication with the outside world.
This broadcast one of the TV channels told each Zavorotnyuk, Sergei Mayorov.
“The TV out of the chamber was removed, the phone is not. She sees nothing, hears nothing, doesn’t talk to anyone”, he concluded.
Note that previously, many friends Zavorotnyuk told me how she didn’t respond to their messages.
Recall that the actress was operated on. Her Director, according to the same Mayorov, there is hope for a full recovery of her trust. They say the test results convinced the doctors that car crash you can save.
