The patrol car burned to the ground: at Poltava, the police miraculously survived a collision with a truck (VIDEO)
Thursday, October 31, on the road Sumy — Poltava — Alexandria near the village of Andrey Kozellenseg district as a result of collision with a heavy truck burned to the ground a police car Mitsubishi Outlander.
As have informed in a press-service of a battalion of patrol police of Kremenchug, around 14:00 the crew of his employees patrolled the road and was driving with allowed speed in the direction of Kremenchug. Suddenly into his lane of traffic, overtaking passing transport, with obvious excess of speed left the truck. The machine crashed head-on. The wagon and her 23-year-old driver — nothing, and a police car immediately broke out. Two patrolmen (im at 35) injured: bruises, tearing of the individuals, fractures of the fingers. Fortunately, threats to their life there.
Circumstances of incident are established.