The Peacemaker website showed how to distinguish Zelensky from Goloborodko
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, unlike his character from the TV series “servant of the people” President Vasily Goloborod’ko, doesn’t wear on his lapel badge with the emblem or the flag of Ukraine
This fact is highlighted by the center “Peacemaker” when he tried to figure out how to distinguish the photos from Zelensky of shots from the TV series “servant of the people”, informs “DS”.
“As it turned out, it’s very simple: Zelensky never wears on his lapel badge with the emblem or flag of Ukraine, and Goloborodko in the film wears. Why Zelensky never wears a badge with the symbol of belonging to Ukraine, we did not recognize. Could hesitate we, Ukrainians and does not want anyone to think that he is one of us?” — writes “the Peacemaker.”
Also, “Mirotvorec led to compare multiple images Zelensky and Goloborodko.
Zelensky: