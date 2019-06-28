The penalty shootout between Brazil and Paraguay has identified the first semifinalist of the Copa America 2019 (video)
In Brazil launched a stage of quarterfinals of the Copa America in 2019.
The hosts of the tournament met with the team of Paraguay.
For the Selecao fight was the hardest. Wards Titus was confronted with an extremely tenacious opponent, to build a tight defence, to reveal that the Brazilians from the game and could not 0:0.
We will add that in the 54th minute of the match the referee awarded a penalty against the Paraguayans and punished defender Fabian balbuena the yellow card. However, after a long replay penalty was cancelled.
In addition, Balbuena instead of a warning was shown a red card and, thus, the Paraguayans almost an hour of game time (including extra time) were in the minority.
Everything was decided by penalty shootout, which was won by Brazil 4:3.
Note that the Paraguayans a crucial missed penalty belonging Dynamo derlis Gonzalez.
Today will be a match between the potential rivals of the hosts in the semi-finals – Argentines and Venezuelans.