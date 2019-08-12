The penguins are gay from the Berlin zoo wanted the Chicks that hatched stones. Now they have a chance (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Same-sex couple king penguins from the Berlin zoo to hatch an egg only lives there among the six individuals of the female. If all goes well, the chick will hatch in early September and will be the first cub born in the zoo thanks to foster parents-gay, the BBC reports, citing German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. In addition, offspring from the Berlin penguins did not exist in 2002.

Ten-year-old Skipper and the Ping moved to the German capital from Hamburg zoo in April and have since been inseparable. According to the staff of the zoo, the animals had long shown a desire to become parents and to the “adoption” of eggs, which the female for some reason lately, lost interest, tried to sit on rocks and fish.

The skipper and the Ping showed himself to be an exemplary foster parents and in turn are incubated by the foster child, jealously protecting it from relatives. The problem is that the zoo staff don’t know if the ovum is fertilized.

Homosexuality among penguins is a frequent phenomenon. This was in the early XX century, wrote in the report on the Adelie penguin English naturalist George Murray levick. The document was actually classified for a hundred years, it was discovered in the archives and published the curator of the London natural history Museum, Douglas Russell.

Levick observed the Adelie penguins during the summer seasons of the years 1911-1912 at Cape Adare, and made notes about their sexual behavior in ancient Greek so only a few could read it. Some tendency of birds shocked scientist: necrophilia, sexual coercion of females to mate, killing the young.

The penguins are gay exist in the zoos of London, new York and Hamburg. And the Irish Dingle Oceanworld aquarium onopoly pair formed eight penguins from 14: four males and four females. And the penguins at London zoo, Ronnie and Reggie, who raised one chick, even participated in the celebration of the month of LGBT pride in June. In their enclosure mounted banner with the inscription: “Some penguins are gay. Humble”.