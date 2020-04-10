The Pension Fund announced the start date of the recalculation of pensions and the indexation rate
The total indexation of pensions will be held on may 1, and its size is 11%.
This was reported by the press service of the Pension Fund (PFCs) — transfers Hvilya.
“April 1, 2020 the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decree which regulates the indexation of pensions in 2020. The decree determines the date of the indexation of pensions in 2020: this is may 1,” said the Fund.
Recalculation of pensions will be conducted using a magnification ratio of the average wage in Ukraine, which paid the premiums, and which is taken into account for calculation of pension, in the amount of 1.11.
And in the case where the size increase as a result of the recalculation of the pension is less than UAH 100, will be installed to Supplement to the pension in the amount which is not enough to that size.
“The payment of pensions listed will be carried out, since may of 2020, in the prescribed manner through the authorised banks or brought home by the postal workers of “Ukrposhta” – said in the PFC.