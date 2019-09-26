The pension Fund called the payments of pensions and grants

Pension Fund of Ukraine of 25 November completed the financing of pensions for September and housing subsidies in August 2019.

This reports the press service of the PFC in Facebook.

According to the Agency:

  • retired in September aimed 35.1 billion UAH,
  • for a housing subsidy in August – a 147.6 million UAH.

  • The average pension in Ukraine as of 1 July 2019 was 3005,96 UAH.
  • The proportion of pensioners in various categories were distributed as follows: age (76%) – the average pension of UAH 3009, disability (12%) – 2547 UAH, in case of loss of the breadwinner (6%) – 2853 UAH, seniority (5%) – 4124 UAH, social pension (1%) – 1571 UAH.
  • According to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on social policy and protection of the rights of veterans Galina Tretyakova, in March 2020 as a result of indexation of pension benefits will increase by 12-13%.

