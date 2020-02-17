The pension Fund clearly explained, what will happen to pensions in 2020
Over the past six months pension in Ukraine increased for different social groups.
On the official website of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Facebook told what pension receive Ukrainians, depending on categories, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
PFCs in the published graph was given of the amount of pension that have different categories of Ukrainians, and the total number of pensioners as of January 1, 2020.
Thus, in Ukraine there are 11.3 million citizens who have retired. At the same time, 2.6 million of them are working pensioners.
The average payout for 11, 3 million pensioners amounted to UAH 3082,98. It is also known that continued to operate the 2.6 million pensioners.
The distribution of pensioners by type and by size of scheduled payments on January 1, 2020:
- age — 3064 UAH 75.4% of retirees;
- disability — 2641 UAH 12.8% of pensioners;
- in case of loss of breadwinner — 2916 UAH — with 5.7% of retirees;
- seniority — 4500 UAH 5.4% of pensioners;
- social pensions — 1644 UAH 0,7% of pensioners.