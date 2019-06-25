The pension Fund has reduced subsidies to a minimum

Pension Fund of Ukraine on 25 June completed the financing of pensions for June, and housing subsidies in may 2019.

About it reports a press-service of the Pension Fund in Facebook.

According to the Fund, in June sent to:

  • retired 33.9 billion UAH
  • on housing subsidies – UAH 97.6 million.

Retired in may aimed 33 to 83 billion on housing subsidies for the April – to 1.82 billion.

Recall from 1 July will be the next stage of recalculation of pensions:

  • For women who have experience of more than 30 years.
  • For men, with the experience for over 35 years.

The pension will be not less than 2 thousand UAH.

The main ways to increase the size of future payouts:

  • Work officially. The higher “white” salary, the better.
  • To retire later. For each month of the deferral of payment of its amount is increased by 0.5%.
