The pension Fund has reduced subsidies to a minimum
June 25, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
Pension Fund of Ukraine on 25 June completed the financing of pensions for June, and housing subsidies in may 2019.
About it reports a press-service of the Pension Fund in Facebook.
According to the Fund, in June sent to:
- retired 33.9 billion UAH
- on housing subsidies – UAH 97.6 million.
Retired in may aimed 33 to 83 billion on housing subsidies for the April – to 1.82 billion.
Recall from 1 July will be the next stage of recalculation of pensions:
- For women who have experience of more than 30 years.
- For men, with the experience for over 35 years.
The pension will be not less than 2 thousand UAH.
The main ways to increase the size of future payouts:
- Work officially. The higher “white” salary, the better.
- To retire later. For each month of the deferral of payment of its amount is increased by 0.5%.