The pensioner against Olya Polyakova: network amused videos of Chernivtsi

Пенсионерка против Оли Поляковой: сеть позабавило видео из Черновцов

In a network there was a funny video from Chernivtsi, where the pensioner an original way expressed their dissatisfaction with the upcoming arrival of the popular show-divas Olya Polyakova.

On the poster with a marker drew two letters in the word “Queen”.

“Never would have believed that this grandmother did, if not saw)) would think for shkolota” — surprised Dark Galina.

“Grandmother, perhaps, Janek (the fugitive ex-President Yanukovych. Ed.) dot on the forehead drew,” suggested Vyacheslav Demchenko.

