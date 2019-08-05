The pensioner against Olya Polyakova: network fun video from Chernivtsi
In a network there was a funny video from Chernivtsi, where the pensioner an original way expressed their dissatisfaction with the upcoming arrival of the popular show-divas Olya Polyakova.
On the poster with a marker drew two letters in the word “Queen”.
Then a wonderful friend tossed pic.twitter.com/c2AAGPlrLj
— Tatiana (@TatianaTARAN) 5 Aug 2019.
In the network are unable to refrain from the discussion of the act of the pensioner.
“Never would have believed that this grandmother did, if not saw)) would think for shkolota” — surprised Dark Galina.
“Grandmother, perhaps, Janek (the fugitive ex-President Yanukovych. Ed.) on his forehead was painted”, — said Vyacheslav Demchenko.
Earlier, Olya Polyakova ran into the criticism of haters, who accused her bluster and harshly replied to them. She also noted that he deserved a long-awaited holiday, which to someone may seem like a luxury.
