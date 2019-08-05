The pensioner against Olya Polyakova: network fun video from Chernivtsi

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Пенсионерка против Оли Поляковой: сеть повеселило видео из Черновцов

In a network there was a funny video from Chernivtsi, where the pensioner an original way expressed their dissatisfaction with the upcoming arrival of the popular show-divas Olya Polyakova.

On the poster with a marker drew two letters in the word “Queen”.

In the network are unable to refrain from the discussion of the act of the pensioner.

“Never would have believed that this grandmother did, if not saw)) would think for shkolota” — surprised Dark Galina.

“Grandmother, perhaps, Janek (the fugitive ex-President Yanukovych. Ed.) on his forehead was painted”, — said Vyacheslav Demchenko.

Earlier, Olya Polyakova ran into the criticism of haters, who accused her bluster and harshly replied to them. She also noted that he deserved a long-awaited holiday, which to someone may seem like a luxury.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.