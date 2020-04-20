The Pentagon has accused Russia and other ‘unfriendly countries’ provocations against U.S. troops
Several troops hostile to the USA countries are under American military during a pandemic coronavirus, writes “Voice of America”.
Numerous provocations in the air, at sea and on land took place during the last two weeks, when the Americans restricted the movement of its military, to avoid the spread COVID-19. These cases according to the Pentagon.
We are talking about incidents from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.
“They want to know, does the vigilance of the American troops,” he told the publication The Hill Suzanne Blum, a former Pentagon spokeswoman and current Director of defense programs at the Center for a New American security.
April 14, North Korea launched cruise missile and the missiles “air-land” of fighter planes in the sea. For the first time in three years, Pyongyang has carried out such launches. And even before that — in March, North Korea tested a ballistic short-range missiles during large-scale military exercises.
April 15 — exactly a week after the us air force intercepted two Russian patrol aircraft near Alaska — a Russian fighter jet turning over close to a distance of 7 meters to the reconnaissance aircraft of the us Navy, threatening the lives of American pilots and crew. This was reported by the press service of the us Navy.
On the same day — April 15 — 11 ships of the Iranian Navy Corps of the Islamic revolution a few times, “dangerous and threatening” approached us warships and boats coast guards near the Persian Gulf.
Meanwhile, China “show muscles” in the Pacific ocean April 2, sinking Vietnamese fishing boat in South China sea. In addition, Beijing has sent its aircraft carrier, cruiser in the territorial waters of Taiwan and Japan.
“Countries such as Iran and China, the world is always looking for opportunities, and I think they maybe see the potential for opportunity if you take into account some of the social challenges facing the military, which now adapt to the new regulations in the fight against the pandemic,” analyses former Pentagon spokeswoman Suzanne Blum.
