The Pentagon has officially published a video with a UFO and confirmed its authenticity
The Pentagon has officially published three short videos previously released by a private company and showing “unidentified aerial phenomena”, writes CNN.
The videos show what seems to be an unidentified flying object, moving quickly while recording with infrared cameras. The two videos also present the voices of soldiers who react with admiration at how fast moving objects. One voice suggests that it could be a drone. A press release and a video appeared on the official website of the Pentagon.
Navy, the United States recognized the veracity of the video in September last year. Authorities released the video now, “to clarify any misconceptions of the public about whether distributed real footage, or is there something else in the video,” according to Pentagon spokesman sue Gough.
“After careful review, the Department found that sanctioned the release of these unclassified videos does not disclose any sensitive features or systems, — reads the statement of Gof, and does not preclude any subsequent investigations of military incursions into the airspace from unidentified aerial phenomena”.
Currently, the Navy has formal guidance on how pilots can report their assumptions about what was seen a possible UFO.
The video was first released for viewing in the period from December 2017 to March 2018 Academy of arts and Sciences “The Stars”, co-founder of which is former musician Blink-182 Tom Delonge. He argues that studying information on unidentified phenomena in the air.
In 2017 one of the pilots who saw one of the unidentified objects in 2004, told CNN that he was moving in ways that the pilot could not explain.
“When I approached him… he quickly accelerated to the South and disappeared in less than two seconds, said retired US Navy pilot David Fravor. It was very cool, like a ball for ping-pong bounces off the wall. He could hit and go the other way”.
The Pentagon has previously studied records of air collisions with unknown objects in the framework of the recently closed a secret program, which was launched at the direction of former Senator Harry Reid from Nevada. According to representatives of the Pentagon, the program was started in 2007 and ended in 2012 because, according to the authorities, there are higher priorities that require funding.
However, Luis Elizondo, former head of the secret program, told CNN in 2017 that he personally believes that “there is very strong evidence that we may not be alone.”
“These planes — we’ll call them planes show characteristics which currently no U.S. stocks or in foreign stocks that we know of,” said Elizondo about the objects that they researched. He says he resigned from the Department of defense in 2017 in protest against the secrecy of the program and internal opposition to its funding.
Recently Reid tweeted that he was “pleased” that the Pentagon has officially posted a video, but “it is only slightly scratches the surface of research and available materials. The US should seriously research and take a look at this and any potential implications for national security.”
And some members of Congress are still interested in this issue, as senators received a classified briefing from representatives of the Navy of the unidentified aircraft last summer.
“If the pilots elsewhere have reported on the dangers of flying that hinder learning or put them at risk, then Senator Warner wants answers. No matter the weather if it probes, little green men or something else — we can’t ask our pilots without having to put your life at risk,” said then CNN, Rachel Cohen, press Secretary for democratic Senator from Virginia Mark Warner.
