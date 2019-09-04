The Pentagon has suspended funding for 127 projects of military construction for the border wall with Mexico (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Pentagon has suspended funding for 127 projects of military construction in order to provide the President of the United States Donald Trump’s $ 3.6 billion on the construction of a border wall with Mexico, reports the New York Times, citing sources in the defense Ministry of the country.

According to the newspaper, half of the money the Pentagon took of the projects that planned to implement abroad, half in the United States. One such project is the Military Academy at West point. Deputy assistant defense Secretary Elaine McCusker noted that construction could begin in about 135 days.

The leader of Senate Democrats Chuck Schumer called the move of the authorities, “a slap in the face to soldiers”. “The President is trying to usurp the exclusive “power of the purse” of Congress and take away vital money from our military. Deprivation of the Ministry of defense needed funds is an insult to our troops, and Congress will strongly oppose the allocation of new funds for the construction of the walls,” he said.

According to sources at the NYT, on Tuesday, September 3, representatives of the defense Department have begun to notify about the decision to reallocate resources of congressmen from regions that are underway or planned to conduct affected by this decision projects. The newspaper’s sources noted that the question on cancellation of projects is not their only save. Further implementation of “frozen” projects the Pentagon will depend on how much money for the Agency will approve the Congress.

The chair of the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi called the redistribution of resources “stealing money”. “The cancellation of military construction projects in the country and abroad will undermine our national security, quality of life and morale of our troops that will make America less safe,” Pelosi was quoted by The Hill.

According to her, this decision would harm the already “scheduled, important projects aimed at supporting military personnel at military installations in new York, throughout the U.S. and around the world.” Congressman John Garamendi, a member of the armed services Committee, said that every construction project was considered for several years, and promised the U.S. Secretary of defense Mark Esper “unpleasant conversation”.

In turn, the NGO “the American Union of protection of civil liberties” (ACLU) said it will appeal to the court demanding to ban the property trump to reallocate military funds for the construction of the border wall. “We’ll be back in court to block the latest attempt by trump to RAID military funds for his xenophobic walls,” said ACLU attorney Dror Ladin.

Donald trump has repeatedly stated its intention to close the us-Mexican border in connection with the migration crisis and they managed to raise several thousand troops for operation Patriot Faithful (“True Patriot”) on combating illegal migration in border areas.

He also asked to allocate $ 5.7 billion in the 2019 financial year for the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico, through which the United States was a caravans of migrants, but Congress has approved only 1.3 billion. In response, the us President has suspended the work of the government on the 35 days from 22 December to 25 January, it was the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Next, trump has declared a state of emergency on the southern border, which gave him the right to redirect on the wall $ 6.5 billion without approval in addition to already allocated funds. Us senators voted for the repeal of this decree, and trump for the first time a President veto.

According to trump, the wall with a length of 1162 km and a cost of $ 18 billion needed to combat illegal migration and drug trafficking. The construction of the wall was one of his campaign promises. While built 179 kilometers of the wall. In 2017, Congress allocated 341 million us dollars, in 2018 1,375 billion, and at the end of March this year – a billion dollars.

In addition, it was reported that trump was going to ask the Congress to allocate 8.6 billion dollars in 2020 fiscal year. This amount is almost six times the funds that Congress has agreed to allocate to the project the walls annually.

In July of this year, the U.S. Supreme court affirmed the right of trump, to use $ 2.5 billion from the Pentagon’s budget for the construction of the border wall on the border with Mexico. VS has cancelled the decision of the lower court which considered such a waste of funds illegal. For the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico were sent $ 1.5 billion from funds intended for modernization of Intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III, as well as aircraft of distant radar detection and management.