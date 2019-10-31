The Pentagon showed a video of the operation to eliminate al-Baghdadi
Wednesday, October 30, in the Pentagon held a special press conference devoted to the operation to eliminate the leader of the “Islamic state” (IG) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. As already reported “FACTS”, American forces held it in secrecy on October 7 at the North of Syria, 5 kilometers from the border with Turkey.
During the press conference, the commander of the operation General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., showed excerpts of the video, which was conducted by American satellites. He also said some important details and clarified.
General McKenzie during a press conference
The General said that the house was sheltering al-Baghdadi was destroyed drones after the completion of the operation, rather than at its beginning, as erroneously claimed by the media, based on the fragmentary stories of local residents. In addition, the leader of ISIS was blown up along with them not three, and two children. Both were under the age of 12.
“The aim of the operation was to attempt to capture al-Baghdadi, so he appeared in court for the crimes committed. But the plan called for the murder of the terrorist in the case that the capture of him will be impossible,” said Mackenzie.
The first video shows that helicopters with the men of the special detachment “Delta” and the Rangers came under fire from the ground when they approached the place, sheltering al-Baghdadi. The General said that he could not say with certainty that it was the militants, but as their actions were a threat to American troops, they opened retaliatory fire from the helicopters.
The following episode demonstrates how the soldiers of Delta squad, already having made a landing close to the house, where it hides al-Baghdadi. They come with two sides. General Mackenzie said that SWAT used tactical ammo punching holes in the fence. It was necessary that the territory around the house could easily penetrate the representatives of special forces K-9, which uses service dogs.
Despite the risk, participating in the operation did not fire on everyone who was in the house and near it. Civilians were detained and searched for explosives and weapons, brought to a safe place and released when the operation was completed. “This group of 11 children”, explained McKenzie.
A small group of militants put up armed resistance. It consisted of five people — four women and a man. All of them were destroyed by return fire.
Al-Baghdadi realized that his capture is inevitable, and tried to hide in one of the many underground tunnels dug under the house. However, dogs of the leader of the IG was able to stymie underground. Then he detonated the suicide vest. Al-Baghdadi was killed not only himself but two children who were used as human shields.
Mackenzie showed a photo of a service dog, was injured during the RAID
None of the American soldiers was hurt. A small injured one of the dogs K-9 unit, but it is all right, he assured the General. The dog has returned to duty.
McKenzie confirmed that the tunnel was trying to hide two adults. They are detained and are currently under arrest. The General did not name them and clarify who they are. According to us media reports, one of these men is an informant who provided important data about how everything was arranged in the lair of al-Baghdadi.
The third trailer presented at the press conference, shows a pinpoint missile strike drones on the house where he was hiding the leader of ISIS. The Americans razed to the ground in the literal sense of this structure.
Now, what remains of the house where he was hiding al-Baghdadi
McKenzie stressed that it was made after all the people who were in the house or near him, withdrew to a safe distance. The General also said that the forces took away what was left of al-Baghdadi. A DNA test was conducted on an American military base. For comparison, we used tissue samples of the leader of the IG, obtained in 2004 in Iraq. The coincidence was 100%. “There is no doubt that we killed al-Baghdadi,”said Mackenzie.
The General also confirmed the words of the President of the United States Donald trump that the leader of ISIS “howled and screamed with fear like a dog.” “I can’t exactly describe the behavior of al-Baghdadi in the last seconds of his life. But with confidence I can say that he reached into the hole, taking with him two small children hiding behind them and threw the rest upstairs to die. I think it says a lot about al-Baghdadi”, said General Mackenzie.
He also said that the remains of the leader of the IG was buried at sea within 24 hours after his death.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter