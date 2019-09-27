The Pentagon will transfer to Saudi Arabia of a Patriot battery and about 200 military (PHOTO)

The us military command intends to transfer to Saudi Arabia about 200 soldiers as reinforcements for the fight against threats from the air, said Thursday at the Pentagon. In addition, there will be delivered battery anti-missile Patriot missile systems and four radar system Sentinel, U.S. media reported.

Another two batteries and Patriot missile defense system THAAD can be sent later, reports The Daily Sabah.

On the night of 14 September 18 drones and missiles family was attacked by enterprises of the Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco in the East of the country. Was attacked the world’s largest oil refinery near the town of Abqaiq, where many Western experts, as well as refineries in the area Juris, which is the second largest oil field in the Kingdom. After the attacks on them broke out a large fire.

Responsibility for the attack took the rebels from Yemeni movement “Ansar Allah” (Houthis). They promised to continue attacks on a much larger scale, while Saudi Arabia will not stop military action in Yemen.

Riyadh acknowledged that “the explosions resulted in the termination of the supply of crude oil in the amount of 5.7 million barrels, which corresponds to about 50% of the production of the company.” According to some, the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure will take weeks. The incident led to a sharp, almost 20% jump in oil prices.

U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo was accused of involvement in the attacks, the Iranian authorities. According to him, “there is no evidence that the attack was made from Yemen”. The Iranian foreign Ministry called the accusations groundless Pompeo. Tehran has also threatened that any attack on Iran will lead to a full-scale war.

The official representative of the Kingdom of the Arabian-led coalition also said that the attack on the oil facilities made not from Yemen, as the Houthis, and the attack on Aramco, the weapon is of Iranian origin.

Calculations of the Saudis and the Americans are constructed, in particular, in that it attacked the oil refineries are more than a thousand kilometers from the border of Yemen, and the rocket Quds-1, which was available to the Houthis, has a range of 700 kilometers. In the United States claim that the missiles were launched from Iran’s territory (about 300 km from the other shore of the Persian Gulf). And Saudi Arabia has put forward the version that the start was made from the South of Iraq, where based, Iranian-backed militants (it’s 450 miles to plants).

Iran demonstrated similar to Quds-1 models of cruise missiles, but much more dangerous. Both missiles copied Soviet Kh-55. As admitted in 2000-ies Ukraine, it sold Iran a few X-55. The Iranians have copied them, but are unable to do for the engine. In the end, the Iranian rocket Soumar is the French turbojet engine, and the Houthi Quds-1 – Czech, which is generally not designed for cruise missiles and small UAVs. That is why the Yemeni missiles, was believed to still have a small range.

Suspected cause and precision strike. According to Saudi reports, the goal of small size were all 18 participated in the attack drones, and four of seven missiles. Such precision at a distance of hundreds of kilometers can provide not only the Yemeni and Iranian weapons. Iran (and especially the Houthis) do not have their own military satellite navigation system, and civilian versions of GPS such accuracy is not given.

Television targeting is possible only at smaller distances. The most perfect in this respect, an Israeli drone loses contact with operator for 200 kilometers.

The Secretary of defense mark Esper said earlier that President Donald trump has approved sending to the middle East for more troops. Esper explained that the decision the President took in response to the requests for reinforcements from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Benefit from the destabilization of the situation in the Persian Gulf trying to extract and Russian President Vladimir Putin, conductive expansion throughout the world, from the Arctic to Africa, from Latin America to the Middle East. Putin offered Saudi Arabia to buy Russian missile systems s-300 and s-400 to protect their oil facilities.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Saudi Arabia at a faster pace restores its oil infrastructure after attacks. The country has increased its oil production to 8 million b/d, according to sources. Saudi oil company has capacities for the production of oil in the amount of 11.3 million b/d and expects to restore power production to normal levels to 12 million b/d by November, reports “Interfax”.