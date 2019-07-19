The people of India grow and don’t wash your hair for 40 years
Hair length is a few meters off in one huge dred. Indian claims that hair cut he denies God coming in a dream.
Resident Indian district Munger 40 years hadn’t cut his hair and didn’t wash my hair, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
For 63 years, Sakal Dev Tudu grew abnormally long hair. According to the man, about 40 years ago, in the dream, his hair gathered in dreadlocks. The Hindu took it as a divine blessing. Moreover, God supposedly comes to him in dreams, and prohibits cutting hair.
Going outside, he puts the hair on top and covers them with white cloth.
Tuddo not drinking, not Smoking and following religious principles. He has a wife, six children and seven grandchildren. Over 31 years working in the forestry Department, and helps locals to treat infertility.