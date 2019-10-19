The people were helpless: increased the death toll when the dam broke in Russia
In Russia, after the technological breakthrough of the dam on the river Ceiba in the Krasnoyarsk region killed 15 people. Similar incidents have happened at the mine. This was told by a worker of the land.
“This was not just. Dams there at four. Broke through the top, respectively, you can imagine what it can be. The dam was a long time ago, for more than three years. This month they had raised all four bulldozers. It is strange that one of them broke through. Each dam holds a small lake — used flooded areas”, — he said, reports “Says Moscow”.
The height of the dam is 10 metres away. Protective structures made of soil. Washed by the water of the dorms built in the shortest possible time — two weeks, told an employee of mine.
“That says it all”, he said.
According to him, two hostels live for about 80 people. The dam burst suddenly, so the incident caught people by surprise.
“It’s going quickly. They stupidly were unable to do anything. At the site only excavators and bulldozers. Partner called said that two hours was a call to Ministry. People slept, apparently, even do not understand. Four lakes (the dams) blasted the village”, he added.
As stated by the Governor of Krasnoyarsk region Alexander USS, the cause of PE on the dam near Krasnoyarsk could be a violation of the construction or rains.
How to write “FACTS” on the night of October 19 dam burst on the river Ceiba to Krasnoyarsk region. A wave washed two dormitories.
