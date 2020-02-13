The people’s Deputy from “public Servants” Beleniuk did not include the Klitschko brothers in the top 6 athletes in the history of Ukraine (video)
Jean Beleniuk and Vasyl Lomachenko
Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler, silver medalist of the Olympic games in 2016 in Rio, the double champion of the world Jean Beleniuk representing in Parliament the party “servant of the people” was named the best, in his opinion, the Ukrainian athletes of the independence of the country.
“I’m not going to rearrange them, for me it will be incorrect. They all glorified the Ukraine, they are the pride of our country, all of them in the first place.
There are sports in which you can take, like Phelps, 8 gold medals (Michael Phelps, American swimmer, 23-time Olympic champion, approx. LB.ua). And in another sport, for example, in weightlifting, you can take one medal but also gold. How they compare? Who is the baddest?
Yana Klochkova. Andrey Shevchenko. Olga Harlan, Elbrus Tedeyev, Vasyl Lomachenko. Oleksandr Usyk,” said Jean in an interview with YouTube channel Vatske Live.
While Beleniuk said that he was afraid to forget someone, especially from those who have already finished their performances. In particular, left out of the list of the brothers Vitaly and Vladimir Klitschko.