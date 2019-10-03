The people’s Deputy from “public Servants” milked the cow and the laugh network
Recently, the network appeared the photo, where people elect Dmitry Solomchuk decided to milk the cow and to speculate on the current cost of milk in Ukraine.
Monday, September 30, the people’s Deputy Dmitry Solomchuk published on his page in Facebook photo, which he, rolling his sleeves, sat down and milks the cow. Under the MP began to talk about the current cost of milk. As noted by people’s Deputy from “Servants of the people”, today the wholesale price of milk increased by 2.8 hryvnia compared with the previous month, and is 12 hryvnas (about a month ago to 9.2). In addition, the policy highlighted the fact that proceeds parallel to the neck of a livestock of cows.
In connection with such prices for dairy products, Solomchuk stated that he, together with his colleagues, made some changes to the budget in 2020. This was done to ensure that small and medium farmers the government would pay compensation. At the moment it is expected the response from the budget Committee.
Netizens could not help but notice that the melon of the actions of the MP are very similar to the notorious politician Oleg Lyashko. For example, 8 April 2016, the radical appeared under the walls of the Cabinet with the cows, so they increased the price of milk. And in 2011, the same Lyashko tried to hold the cow at the session of the Verkhovna Rada.