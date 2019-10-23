The perfect baby: Snezhana Babkin told about the education of young son
The wife of known actor Sergey Babkin, who recently became a mother for the third time, told about the education of the young son of Elisha. Despite the fact that the child was only four months old, the mother of many children have already returned to work, helps her husband and accompanies him on trips. While mistress feeds him.
Says Babkin, baby grows calm and not capricious. Allows parents to work and gives to sleep at night.
“Our third time was totally different. Did not have sleepless nights. As Elisha was born, one to two times a night waking up. Just some super-perfect child,” said Alice in an interview with “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
Every time you need to travel from Kharkov to another city, with Elisha’s remains the grandmother and the three bears pre-freeze breast milk.
“I need to freeze a lot of milk. A period of freeze, then realize that they can leave, and we this day from morning till night, like a madman, running around the interview, on the air”, — said Snezana Babkin channel “Ukraine”.
Sergey and Alina also raising my older children, son Arthur and daughter of Veselin.
Recently Sergey Babkin has released a music video for the song “VI I. Adami,” in which the star couple became the main characters and photographed naked.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter