The performance of the state budget agreed with the IMF
The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine agreed on the main indicators of changes in the state budget for the year 2020 with the International monetary Fund.
This was stated by the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko at the briefing, RBC-Ukraine online reports.
As Marchenko noted, Ukraine is actively working with international partners, the IMF and the world Bank.
In particular, in the process of preparing amendments to the state budget issues were discussed with the IMF.
“We are the main indicators agreed with them. And it is hoped that this week MPs will support these initiatives and we will be able to fulfill one of the conditions of the IMF”, — he said.
However, Marchenko said that today Ukraine is “in a rather interesting situation.” “On the one hand, coronavirus, on the other hand us economic crisis running out a little bit,” said he.