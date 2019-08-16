The performances and the concert Queen: how to spend the weekend in the US (August 16-18)
Festivals for different tastes, parades, concerts of world stars, shows and entertainment in the fresh air. ForumDaily selected activities in dozens of American cities that might interest the Russian-speaking Diaspora. The choice is yours.
So, in new York held a Festival of accordionists, which will perform Russian rock musician Fedor Chistyakov, and will also be performances from the Russian art theater.
In Miami visit the concert Queen + Adam Lambert, have fun with the whole family at the exhibition “the Lost world of the dinosaurs.”
In Los Angeles don’t miss the festival of music and barbecue and a visit to a Russian party on the beach in San Diego.
Residents of San Francisco waiting for the concert of The Rolling Stones and the Russian-speaking master-class with a glass of wine about buying your first home in the United States.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
