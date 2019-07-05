The pharmacist called the Soviet 4 the drug that you can use today
The balm “Asterisk”, potassium permanganate, Ichthyol ointment, these funds enjoyed in the Soviet era. But, it turns out, today these drugs are also approved by the pharmacists.
Potassium permanganate. For Soviet people it was a known antiseptic, carrying death to viruses and infections. Today, according to the Volgograd pharmacist Nina Golubeva solution of potassium permanganate continues to be relevant for the treatment of wounds, rinsing of the mouth in inflammatory processes.
However, it is important to remember that excessively concentrated solution of potassium permanganate can cause severe burns.
The Balm “Asterisk”. Soviet citizens used the drug as a universal remedy, for example, used the balm in catarrhal infections and in chronic rheumatism. The pharmacist explained that the balm is exceptionally natural composition, containing essential oils of medicinal plants.
In this tool there are contraindications. The “star” cannot be used for people suffering from skin diseases, asthma, whooping cough, allergies. In addition, the drug is not recommended for children under three years.
Ichthyol ointment. This cheap pharmacy drug, as is confirmed by the pharmacist, has antibacterial properties and is effective in combating pimples. Using “ihtiola” as a remedy for skin problems, it is better to mix it with petroleum jelly, gave advice specialist.
Vishnevsky Ointment. Ointment began to use only in the Soviet society – no analogues anywhere else in the world this drug had. The composition contains three components, mutually reinforcing each other’s effects, — castor oil, xeroform and birch tar. They all serve to reduce inflammation in the tissues and stimulate their regeneration.
The main thing when you use Vishnevsky ointment – do not use for treatment of wounds and blood.
The expert emphasized that we are not talking about drugs, released in Soviet times. Expired drugs cannot be used!