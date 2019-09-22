The pharmacist called vitamin pills, contributing to the development of lung cancer
Many vitamin pills are not necessary, but does no harm. But one who takes a lot of B12, increases the risk of cancer. What does this mean for vegans who need vitamin?
According to the newspaper Die Zeit, according to Professor of medicine and pharmacist Martin Smolich (Professor of Institute of nutrition at the University clinic Schleswig-Holstein”, who heads a working group Pharmakonutrition and blogs at Ernaeehrungsmedizin.blog, vitamin supplements popular.
Manufacturers who sell micronutrient supplements love to advertise with a positive effect.
“Hardly any other vitamin has such a significant impact on your health and physical performance, such as vitamin B12,” says health portal Foodspring.
About the safety of dietary supplements of vitamins was a lot written. According to the Professor, such vitamins as A, D, E and K should not be taken too much. Because they can accumulate in the body, and then harm your health. In the case of water-soluble vitamins, i.e. vitamin C and vitamins of group b, the hypothesis was that too much, just re-excreted in the urine, so no damage is expected.
For some time, there is evidence that it is possible to overdose on b vitamins Studies have shown that people are swallowing the b vitamins — if B6, B9 or B12 have a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
Further proof is currently provided by the study. Researchers checked out more than 20 separate vitamins. The researchers specifically investigated the vitamin B12, to know if it is harmful. They have found that excessive B12 can lead to lung cancer.
The evaluation showed that the higher the levels of vitamin B12, the higher the risk of lung cancer. As well as in genetic analysis, researchers found that some gene variants increase the level of B12 in the blood. And the people who carry these gene variants, are also more likely to suffer from lung cancer.
The findings of the current study, however, perfectly clear: for the diagnosed deficiency of vitamin B12 safe to take a certain period of taking high doses of vitamin — as long as the deficit will not be balanced. Even people who are at increased risk of deficiency of vitamin B-12, such as vegans, older people or patients with diseases of the stomach and intestines, should not worry. Especially if you take the Supplement long-acting that contain less than 25 micrograms per day. Just like that, and especially in the long term and in high doses, you definitely should not take vitamin B12.