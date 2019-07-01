The pharmacist told me the threat of the Soviet meds
Many continue to actively use the Soviet drugs. Pharmacist Nina Golubeva told how dangerous potassium permanganate and balm “Asterisk”.
Potassium permanganate is considered a good antiseptic for inflammation of the gums and the presence of wounds. If it is bad to dissolve the crystals of potassium permanganate flammable, you can get severe burns.
“Star” consisting of herbs and essential oils, used for rheumatism and cold symptoms. It is worth remembering that the tool is contraindicated for children under three years of age, Allergy sufferers, sick with whooping cough and asthma.
Vishnevsky ointment – the anti-rheumatic and anti-inflammatory agent with a pungent tar smell. In the preparation includes birch tar, xeroform, castor oil. Analogues of the drug in the world, but the main thing — not to put it on bleeding wounds.
Ichthyol ointment contains sulfur and has a pungent odor. The remedy has antibacterial properties and able to inhibit the keratinization of the skin. For acne treatment the drug must be mixed with vaseline, then he will be less aggressive to the skin.
Expert advice when applying any drugs consult a doctor and strictly follow the instructions. It is important to pay attention to the expiration date.