The photo for the cover of Vogue a poorly chosen angle “deprived” Margot Robbie legs
Well-known Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie on the page in Instagram published a series of images from the photo shoot for the cover of Vogue magazine. On one of the frames the artist is depicted with unflattering angles, making her figure, according to subscribers, “funny” due to the similarity with standing on one leg Flamingo.
Recently in the social network Margot Robbie has posted a new photo made in black and white, which depicted a strange pose, dressed in a black top with a huge ruffle. In the caption to the picture, the actress noted that one of the frames made in the photo shoot for the Australian Vogue. Most of the subscribers come to feel that it was not worth to publish since the angle is selected completely failed, not only spoiling the impression of a slender figure of a celebrity, but making it “laughable”.
In comments followers “competing in wit”, ridiculing bad photo Robbie. Some humor writing that the leg in the shot was probably unnecessary, so it is “photoshopped”. Others have likened the pose of the actress with a Flamingo, and some even think the do not deserve attention.