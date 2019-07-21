The photo in the “naked” leotard and hangouts: how are the holidays Kylie Jenner
Holidays 21-year-old Kylie Jenner on the Turks and Caicos Islands continues! Your holiday star, of course, can not be imagined without new photos in Instagram. So, just a few hours ago she shared a new portion of the resort pictures in his microblog made on the coast during sunset.
On these shots of Kylie posing in one piece bathing suit with an open back and an original print with a picture of a naked female body. Look for a new photo shoot Jenner added makeup in terracotta tones, with ear-rings in his ears, and long hair braided into a tight braid.
Life is beautiful,
— posted by Kylie in Spanish in one of his new posts.
After such a bright photo shoot on the beach Kylie was replaced by a swimsuit on a long, fitted dress and together with her girlfriends went to a party, pre-capturing your formal images in Instagram.
Kylie Jenner came to the Islands a few days ago, to celebrate the launch of her new collection for skin care Skin Kylie. On a voyage to the star has not only close friends, but one-year-old daughter Stormy. 28-year-old Kylie lover and the father of her daughter Travis Scott company the family was not, but escorted them to the gangway of a private jet with the symbols of the brand, who brought them to the Islands.