The photo showed a Nokia smartphone with triple chamber
In the vast Slahsleaks there were several pictures of an unknown Nokia smartphone with triple main camera.
As can be seen, the device has on the back panel, round camera unit at the top of the Central part. The block has three image sensor and led flash. The main sensor will have a resolution of 48 Megapixels. The unit hosts the fingerprint scanner.
On the other photo shows that the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon system on a chip 660, has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, front camera placed in the keyhole.
The smartphone is powered by a battery capacity of 3500 mAh. The back panel is glossy, looks like made of glass. The frame around the display is quite thick. At the bottom frame there is a Nokia logo.
The appearance of living pictures is a clear proof of the imminent announcement of the smartphone.