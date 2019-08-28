The photographer spoke about the latest candid shot of Marilyn Monroe
A photographer from USA Lawrence Schiller spoke about the latest candid shot of Marilyn Monroe. The photoshoot took place in the pool. Unique footage appeared in the microblog Twitter.
During operation Monroe asked if she could go in the pool in a swimsuit, and out of the water naked. Actress with each take a strip off one item of clothing and in the end was left without panties and bra. Colleagues Schiller, who was the men who gasped “submission”.
In those years, Monroe has been fighting to oust Elizabeth Taylor, who played the role of Cleopatra, and to take the first strip rating publications. For PR star went to shoot in the style of “Nude”.