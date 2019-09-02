The physician told about the danger of sneezing at the same time with a closed nose and mouth
Vladimir Zaitsev, an expert in the field of otolaryngology, said that to sneeze with closed mouth and nose quite dangerous. The natural reaction of the body when you the wrong person’s actions can lead to undesirable consequences.
According to the doctor, chihi divided into 3 groups depending on the causes of allergic, respiratory and reflex, the first two will help to remove allergens and infection, but during a sneeze with closed mouth and nose appeared sputum under pressure may be in the cavity of the ears. As a result of possible inflammatory process. Getting the mucus from microbes in the sinuses are also threatened by people through a variety of ailments, including sinusitis and sinusitis.
Increased intracranial pressure, which is probably when the wrong committed sneezing worsen the condition of the patient suffering from dystonia, as well as the elderly. Weak blood vessels, narusasu at the same time, can cause nosebleeds.