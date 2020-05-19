The pilot Ferrari became the face of Giorgio Armani
Charles LeClair
Combat pilot “Ferrari” Charles LeClair became the new face of Giorgio Armani, in particular, he promotes a service Made to Measure – tailoring blazers from the Fashion house by the standards and wishes of the customer.
“Charles is a very promising pilot. Despite his young age, he has achieved considerable success. That shows his will and determination and obvious talent. He’s a fresh face and a great physical form, which is amplified by the stresses of our Made to Measure. For the costume is not important your age, these pictures are proving it,” – said Giorgio Armani on Twitter.
In turn, LeClair said. fashion has always been his passion.
“I am very happy to announce that I now represent the brand Giorgio Armani and a ruler Made to Measure.
Together with Motorsport and music, fashion has always been my passion, and to represent such an iconic brand is a huge honor, wrote Leclere on Twitter.
This season will be 22-year-old Monegasque citizen’s third in Formula 1 and the second in the “Scuderia”. Partner Charles in 2020 for the second year in a row, Sebastian Vettel. However, the 4-time world champion would leave the Italian team after the season and 2021 partner LeClair will be Carlos Sainz.