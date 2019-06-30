The plane crashed into a mountain in Alaska, killing three people
A small plane crashed near the village of moose Pass, Alaska. The incident occurred on Friday at 16:00 local time, the newspaper said, citing local police.
The aircraft crashed into a mountain on the Northern shore of the lake the Turn. The result killed three people, injured another. The wounded was hospitalized. He is in critical condition. The victim was diagnosed multiple fractures, he also had a collapsed lung.
We will remind, on the eve of the American town of hope mills (North Carolina) a single-engine plane crashed into a house. As a result, two people were killed and one injured. And in may in the crash of a light aircraft in the canadian city of Whitehorse has killed two residents of Alaska.