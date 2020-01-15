The plane dumped fuel on schools in Los Angeles: injured children
The plane, returning to the international airport Los Angeles (LAX) on Tuesday, January 14, in the morning, threw fuel on the school Playground. It came in several students. This writes the LA Times.
Flight 89 Delta Boeing 777 took off from LAX with more than 140 passengers on Board and was heading to Shanghai, but because of the technical problems he had to return to airport of departure.
“Shortly after takeoff, the flight 89 from Los Angeles to Shanghai, there is a problem with the engine, which the aircraft was quickly back to the airport, the statement says Delta. — The plane landed safely after ejection of the fuel that was required in the ordinary course of procedure to achieve safe landing weight. Delta maintains liaison with the airports in Los Angeles and the fire Department of the County of Los Angeles, as well as with community leaders and share concerns about allegations of minor injuries in adults and children in the schools in this area.”
The plane is 20 years old, and he operates daily flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai. In recent weeks, the aircraft made a flight from Los Angeles to Paris and Tokyo.
According to Flightradar24, the aircraft climbed above 8,000 ft (2.4 km), and was at an altitude of about 2300 feet (0.7 km), when he flew over the school and dumped fuel. The flight lasted about 25 minutes.
“Received a message about stopping the compressor 181 people on Board, fuel for 12 hours”, — said the representative of the fire Department of Los Angeles (LAFD).
When the compressor of an airplane engine stalls, it can lead to loss of the air flow through the engine that can cause engine damage.
Passenger Tim Lefebvre, bass player heading to China for concerts, sat in the front of the plane, when he heard loud popping sounds.
“It was right next to me,” said Lefebvre. “I knew it was not good. The pilot came in a couple of minutes and said that we are back in LAX, and that’s all.”
The pilot told the passengers that there was a problem with the engine and that they don’t have to worry. All on Board remained calm, although the flight attendant, sitting next to the doctor looked worried, he said.
“Imagine if we were over the Pacific ocean at a great distance,’ said Lefevre. — It would be very bad.”
Just arrived at the hospital 60 patients, of which at least 20 children. Fire Department County of Los Angeles reported that more than 70 firefighters and paramedics went to Park elementary school, where 20 children and 11 adults received minor injuries.
No one was taken to hospital. In addition, six people suffered in elementary school Tweedy and six in the elementary school San Gabriel, and one adult in an elementary school Graham.
The representative of the LAFD Nicholas Prange said that two of the class were outside the school building when it was a waste of fuel. Students and staff were instructed not to leave the house and stay there for some time.
Sixth grader of elementary school Park Avenue Joshua Burgos engaged in physical exercise outside when he was surprised to feel the sensation of rain. 11-year-old student from a class, Mariana de La Torre raised his head and saw the plane.
“We came out and played, and the plane was outside and we thought that it is raining, but then we found out that it was fuel and it started running away,” said one of the students.
The man who lives across the street from the main entrance to the school, went outside to assess the situation and observe the crowd of media, fire and police. He then returned to his apartment to close all Windows.
Sixth grader Miguel Cervantes was one of several students who attended the classes in physical training on the street.
“I saw the plane and thought he was Smoking hot, said Miguel. Then when he got closer, I realized that it was the fuel a little and got on me.” Miguel said that the fuel got on his shirt and trousers and that in an hour he was sent home.
“Only a small amount got on the clothes of my son and at his hands, but we washed it with soap and water and dressed, and he seems to be okay,” said Ana Cervantes, the mother of Miguel.
When asked whether she might be wary to destroy my son’s clothes, Cervantes said that the measure was too radical.
“It’s expensive clothes, we just wash it with soap and water,” she said.
Ross Aymer, CEO of Aero Consulting Experts, said that the fuel dumping occurs very rarely and is only used in case of emergencies or if the pilots have to reach a safe landing weight.
“Most pilots prefer not to dump fuel is if an emergency situation does not require it,” said Aymer.
Possible emergency — a broken chassis, which otherwise would impede the control of the aircraft.
When the pilots dump fuel, they usually try to do this at an altitude of over 10,000 feet (3,04 km), but ideally this should be done above. Aymer said, not knowing what happened to the plane, there are chances that the pilot made a mistake.
“I do not remember that someone was dumping fuel in the proximity of settlements”, — he said.
The Federal aviation administration is investigating this issue.
“There is a special procedure for discharge of fuel for aircraft flying to any major airport in the USA and back. These procedures require that the fuel be dumped in the designated unoccupied areas, usually at high altitudes that the fuel is sprayed and dissipated before it reaches land,” the statement reads officials.
An example of a deserted area can be the ocean, said Douglas moss, a consultant on aviation and airline pilot United Airlines retired.
To make an emergency landing, the pilot will try to reduce the weight of the aircraft to the landing below in the event of a failed attempt of landing had more opportunities. How and where will reset depends on the type of emergency, said Tom Hauter, former Director of the office for the safety of the National Council for transport safety.
Pilots usually warn air traffic controllers of the emergency dumping fuel and air traffic controllers directed a plane. Reset usually happens at altitude, so fuel evaporates before falling to the ground. But if there is a serious emergency, plans can change.
“The real key is to know the nature of the emergency,” said Hauter.
In an emergency the pilot is authorized to break any rule. He still needs to follow the rules, but must act in the interests of passenger safety.
School representatives expressed disappointment at the incident and demanded answers about why the fuel was dumped on the school.
The newly appointed mayor of Cudahy Elizabeth Alcantara said that the school was adjacent to the town hall.
“I’m very upset, she said. — This primary school is a small children”.
For many years, activists and city residents fought for the closure of the plant for battery recycling in the industrial city of Vernon, because he threw the cancer causing arsenic and lead, a powerful neurotoxin, in the nearby city.
Only five years ago the plant was closed.
In the 1990-ies elementary school Park Avenue was closed for eight months because retinoid sludge began to seep from the ground. The school was built on the old city dump, which contained oil-contaminated soil and few pockets of retinoid sludge.
The incident with a dump of jet fuel has raised questions about environmental safety and the flight path over Cudahy and other cities.
“Unfortunately, this incident had a negative impact on our entire community, including dozens of children. I urge you to conduct a full Federal investigation on this issue,” said city Council member Cudahy Jack Guerrero.
The Delta plane landed safely at LAX shortly after dumping fuel.