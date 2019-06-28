The plane fell on a house: there are victims
In the town of hope mills (NC) single-engine plane crashed directly into a house. Two people were killed and another wounded, this writes the New York Post.
On the night of 28 June, a single-engine plane fell on a residential house. The pilot and one person who was in the house died at the crash site and another man also were in the building, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The cause of the accident is still unknown. The identity of the victims and the victim were not disclosed.
The house into which the plane crashed is located in the vicinity of route 301 and less than 8 km South-West of the airport in Fayetteville.