The plane flew into hurricane “Dorian”: the network has got video
The plane with special ops Niggai Hunters (“Hunters for storms”) of the National oceanic and atmospheric administration, the US managed to fly into the center of powerful hurricane “Dorian” and to remove there video. At that time the power of the hurricane reached the highest, fifth category. The so-called “eye” of a hurricane is an area of clarification and relatively quiet weather in the middle of a tropical cyclone.
Currently, devastated the Bahamas and heading to the coast of the United States “Dorian” has somewhat weakened. Its status is downgraded to the third category. However, he is still dangerous. The authorities of the state of Florida urged residents not to relax and to take seriously all the recommendations in relation to its security.
A total of “Dorian”, according to CNN, killed at least five people — including a seven year old boy.
